Upadhyay RP, Pathak BG, Raut SV, Kumar D, Singh D, Sudfeld CR, Strand TA, Taneja S, Bhandari N. BMC Pediatr. 2024; 24(1): e101.
38331737
AIM: To synthesize available evidence on the association between change in linear growth (height for age z score, HAZ) beyond the first two years of life with later child neurodevelopment outcomes in Low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).
Child development; Cognition; Height for age z scores; Length for age z scores; Low-and middle-income countries; Motor and language performance; Psychomotor performance