Abstract

BACKGROUND: Psychological therapies can be effective in reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety in people living with dementia (PLWD). However, factors associated with better therapy outcomes in PLWD are currently unknown. AIMS: To investigate whether dementia-specific and non-dementia-specific factors are associated with therapy outcomes in PLWD.



METHOD: National linked healthcare records were used to identify 1522 PLWD who attended psychological therapy services across England. Associations between various factors and therapy outcomes were explored.



RESULTS: People with frontotemporal dementia were more likely to experience reliable deterioration in depression/anxiety symptoms compared with people with vascular dementia (odds ratio 2.98, 95% CI 1.08-8.22; P = 0.03) or Alzheimer's disease (odds ratio 2.95, 95% CI 1.15-7.55; P = 0.03). Greater depression severity (reliable recovery: odds ratio 0.95, 95% CI 0.92-0.98, P < 0.001; reliable deterioration: odds ratio 1.73, 95% CI 1.04-2.90, P = 0.04), lower work and social functioning (recovery: odds ratio 0.98, 95% CI 0.96-0.99, P = 0.002), psychotropic medication use (recovery: odds ratio 0.67, 95% CI 0.51-0.90, P = 0.01), being of working age (recovery: odds ratio 2.03, 95% CI 1.10-3.73, P = 0.02) and fewer therapy sessions (recovery: odds ratio 1.12, 95% CI 1.09-1.16, P < 0.001) were associated with worse therapy outcomes in PLWD.



CONCLUSIONS: Dementia type was generally not associated with outcomes, whereas clinical factors were consistent with those identified for the general population. Additional support and adaptations may be required to improve therapy outcomes in PLWD, particularly in those who are younger and have more severe depression.

