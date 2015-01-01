Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The goal of this study is to examine the effectiveness of case management services for a population of justice-involved individuals with TBI history.



METHODS: Two thousand three hundred and eighty-nine records from statewide behavioral health and brain injury program databases were used in two studies.



RESULTS: Participants with a reported TBI history were more likely to have experienced trauma and to have a behavioral health diagnosis relative to incarcerated persons without TBI. Six months after release, 56.8% of participants with a history of TBI were still receiving community treatment, 27.8% were not in treatment, and 3.4% had completed treatment. There was a high attrition rate; 70% of people referred for case management failed to maintain contact.



CONCLUSIONS: For those that did receive services, these data suggest that it prevented an escalation of psychosocial needs. There were no differences in community participation as measured by the Mayo Portland Adaptability Index's Participation Index (M2PI) scores (t(24) = .497, p = 0.624) at intake and after 6 months of case management. This study confirms that case management confers a benefit to persons with TBI who are released from the criminal justice system. Further, recidivism rates for this vulnerable group were no different from the larger population of returning citizens.

Language: en