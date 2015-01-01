Abstract

BACKGROUND: Runaway youth without an adequate and safe place are vulnerable to sexual violence. Sexual violence is strongly associated with suicide risk, but peers and family are important factors in attenuating the negative outcomes of sexual violence; however, research on this relationship is insufficient because previous studies have focused only on runaway youth's problematic behavior.



OBJECTIVE: This study's specific aims were as follows: 1) to verify the association between sexual violence and suicide risk among runaway youth, and 2) to assess whether peer and parental attachment moderated the association between sexual violence and suicide risk among runaway youth. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The participants comprised 232 runaway youth (51.3 % girls); more than half were aged 17-19 years and approximately two-thirds of them had experienced child abuse.



METHODS: Self-administered questionnaires were provided to the participating runaway youth in youth shelters in South Korea. The data were analyzed using a multiple additive moderating model that simultaneously included moderating and control variables.



RESULTS: In total, 18.5 % of runaway youth were exposed to sexual violence (10.6 % boys, 26.1 % girls). Sexual violence victimization affected suicide risk among runaway youth. Peer attachment alleviated the negative relationship between sexual violence and suicide risk, and acted as a protective factor. Although the moderating effect of parental attachment was not significant, it significantly influenced suicide risk.



CONCLUSION: Our findings demonstrate that runaway youth are vulnerable to sexual violence victimization, especially severe types of sexual violence. Our study verified the role of peer and parental attachment in the association between sexual violence and suicide risk among runaway youth. These findings suggest the need to improve positive peer and parent relationships to mitigate suicide risk among runaway youth.

Language: en