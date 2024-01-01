|
Sabri B, Perrin N, Hagos M. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
38330368
OBJECTIVES: Pre- and postmigration exposures to violence are significant social determinants of immigrant women's health, safety, and well-being, with Black immigrant women being at high risk because of many coming from conflict-zone countries. The existing literature does not report the development and testing of a multicomponent digital intervention to address safety and health issues among immigrant women with cumulative exposures to violence. This pilot randomized controlled trial evaluated preliminary efficacy of a multicomponent digital intervention (BSHAPE) to improve health and safety outcomes for immigrant women with cumulative violence exposures, posttraumatic stress disorder and/or depression symptoms, and human immune deficiency virus (HIV) risk behaviors.
