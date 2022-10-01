Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide attempts have a profound emotional impact on both individuals and society as a whole. This qualitative study delves into three key aspects: 1) the progression through the suicidal process, 2) the influential factors facilitating the transition from ideation to attempt using the volitional moderators within the integrated motivational-volitional (IMV) model, and 3) preventive strategies impeding this transition from ideation to attempt.



METHODS: Between October 1, 2022 and March 7, 2023 we interviewed 27 adults (23 women, four men, mean age 33 years) who attempted suicide within the past 12 months. Participants were recruited through social media and in collaboration with several mental health institutions in the Netherlands. The participants were initially screened and interviewed based on the Pathway to Suicidal Actions Interview. Analysis was performed employing the constant comparative method.



FINDINGS: Despite the heterogeneity of the suicidal process, suicidal thoughts predominately emerged during adolescence (Mdn = 15, M = 17.8). In most participants, planning and preparatory actions occurred long before the attempt, with a median of six years prior to the attempt for the selection of the method. All volitional moderators were observed, although pain sensitivity in particular varied among participants. Access to lethal means and planning emerged as important moderators in the suicidal process. Asking the survivors what could have helped to prevent their attempts, most participants mentioned that they felt their suicidality was not taken seriously enough.



INTERPRETATION: We discussed the significance of planning in the suicidal process, challenges in conceptualizing planning and impulsivity, and individual differences in pain sensitivity. Based on the findings, we underscore the critical need for restricting access to means, giving greater consideration to preparatory actions within the suicidal process, and fostering open dialogues about suicidality. FUNDING: This research was funded by ProRail, the Dutch rail infrastructure manager in line with their work on mental health.

