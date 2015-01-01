Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Prenatal depression is a serious maternal-child health concern. Risk factors and health consequences appear more prevalent in Indigenous communities and ethnic minority groups; however, research on these populations is limited. We examined the following questions: (A) How do pregnant Indigenous women, ethnic minority women, and White women compare on levels of depressive symptoms and possible clinical depression, and on major risk and protective factors? (B) Is non-dominant (non-White) race associated with higher depressive symptoms and possible clinical depression? (C) What factors mediate and moderate the relationship between race and depression? DESIGN: Data were from the All Our Families study (n = 3354 pregnant women from Alberta, Canada). Depressive symptoms were measured with the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS). Descriptive statistics and multivariable regression methods were used to assess the hypotheses that Indigenous and ethnic minority women would have significantly higher mean EPDS score estimates and higher proportions scoring above cut-offs for possible clinical depression, relative to White women. The association between race and depressive symptoms was hypothesised to be partially mediated by risk factors of socioeconomics, health background, discrimination, domestic violence, and psychosocial stress. Potential confounders were age, marital status, and parity. Diet and social support were hypothesised as protective buffers between stress and depressive symptoms.



RESULTS: A higher proportion of White women were married, had family income over $80,000, were employed, and had adequate social support, relative to other women. They had significantly lower mean depressive symptom score, and a smaller proportion scored above cut-offs for possible clinical depression. The positive association between race and depressive symptoms appeared to be partially mediated by socioeconomic factors and psychosocial stress. Social support appeared to moderate the association between stress and depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Strategies to address socioeconomic status, stress, and social support among racialized minority women may reduce the risk for prenatal depression.

