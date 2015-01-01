|
Citation
|
Levi-Belz Y, Ben-Yehuda A, Levinstein Y, Zerach G. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2312773.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38334135
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Combatants who are exposed to events that transgress deeply held moral beliefs might face lasting psychopathological outcomes, referred to as Moral Injury (MI). However, knowledge about pre-deployment factors that might moderate the negative consequences of MI is sparse. In this prospective study, we examined pre-enlistment characteristics and pre-deployment personality factors as possible moderators in the link between exposure to potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs) and psychiatric symptomatology among Israeli active-duty combatants.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aggressiveness; agresividad; Daño moral; Moral injury; personalidad; personality; pMiEs; PMIEs; prospective; prospectivo