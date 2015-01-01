Abstract

To investigate whether bullying and psychological conditions are correlated, this study analyzed a survey of primary and secondary school students from Zigong City, Sichuan Province. A total of 95,545 students completed a personal information questionnaire, the Multidimensional Peer-Victimization Scale (MPVS), and eight other scales pertaining to various psychological problems. The data showed that 68,315 (71.5%) participants experienced school bullying at varying degrees, indicating the prevalence of bullying among adolescents. The chi-square tests revealed a strong correlation between school bullying and psychological conditions. This correlation was further explored through multivariate logistic regression, showing that students who experienced mild bullying had a 3.10 times higher probability of emotional and behavioral problems, 4.06 times higher probability of experiencing prodromal symptoms of mental illness, 4.72 times higher probability of anxiety, 3.28 times higher probability of developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), 4.07 times higher probability of poor sleep quality, 3.13 times higher probability of internet addiction, 2.18 times higher probability of poor mental health, and 3.64 times higher probability of depression than students who did not experience bullying. The corresponding probabilities for students who experienced severe bullying were 11.35, 17.35, 18.52, 12.59, 11.67, 12.03, 4.64, and 5.34 times higher, respectively. In conclusion, school bullying and psychological conditions are significantly correlated among primary and secondary school students, and the more severe the bullying, the higher the probability to suffer from psychological problems.

