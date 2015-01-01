Abstract

OBJECTIVE: With the rapid growth in the population of Asian and Asian American college students in the United States, there is a need for research examining their participation in potentially risky sexual behaviors in order to expand understanding of this group's needs. This study focused on attachment orientation and hookup motives as predictors of hookup behaviors, which involve engaging in sexual behaviors without expectation of a long-term relationship.



METHODS: Participants included 169 Asian or Asian American college students ranging in age from 18 to 27 years who completed an online survey.



RESULTS: Results indicated that over half of participants reported engaging in hookup behaviors. The strongest predictors of hookup behaviors were increased age, liberal sexual attitudes, motivations to achieve excitement/sexual enhancement, and motivations to find a long-term partner. However, attachment orientations did not predict hookup behaviors.



RESULTS provide insight into a profile of Asian American college students increasingly exploring sexuality throughout young adulthood.

Language: en