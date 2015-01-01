|
Citation
|
Zhao Y, Dennis JM, Houseman C. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38330383
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: With the rapid growth in the population of Asian and Asian American college students in the United States, there is a need for research examining their participation in potentially risky sexual behaviors in order to expand understanding of this group's needs. This study focused on attachment orientation and hookup motives as predictors of hookup behaviors, which involve engaging in sexual behaviors without expectation of a long-term relationship.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Asian Americans; attachment; cultural attitudes; hookup behavior; sexual behavior