Davre C, Votta C, DiSanti J, Deldin A, Deldin P. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38330384
OBJECTIVE: Mood Lifters, a biopsychosocial mental wellness program, has been shown to improve mental health in adults and senior citizens. This study examines the efficacy of the adaptation of the original program, hypothesizing that the Mood Lifters - Athlete version would improve collegiate athletes' anxiety and depression. Participants: Participants included fifty-two student-athletes recruited through The Invisible Opponent, an organization focused on student-athlete mental health awareness, and directly through an R1 University Athletic Department.
Language: en
Biopsychosocial; community health; mental health; mental healthcare access; student-athletes