SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Davre C, Votta C, DiSanti J, Deldin A, Deldin P. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2024.2312421

PMID

38330384

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Mood Lifters, a biopsychosocial mental wellness program, has been shown to improve mental health in adults and senior citizens. This study examines the efficacy of the adaptation of the original program, hypothesizing that the Mood Lifters - Athlete version would improve collegiate athletes' anxiety and depression. Participants: Participants included fifty-two student-athletes recruited through The Invisible Opponent, an organization focused on student-athlete mental health awareness, and directly through an R1 University Athletic Department.

METHODS: Repeated-measures analysis of variance (ANOVAs) was conducted to evaluate the change in self-reported assessments of well-being at the start and end of the intervention.

RESULTS: Mood Lifters significantly improved participants' depression, anxiety, and self-esteem.

CONCLUSION: Student-athletes showed improvements in mental well-being across several measures. The findings should be replicated in a larger trial with a more diverse sample to fully understand the impact of Mood Lifters.


Language: en

Keywords

Biopsychosocial; community health; mental health; mental healthcare access; student-athletes

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print