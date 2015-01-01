|
Keegan G, Hoofnagle M, Chor J, Hampton D, Cone J, Khan A, Rowell S, Plackett T, Benjamin A, Bhardwaj N, Rogers SO, Zakrison TL, Cirone JM. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38329176
BACKGROUND: Despite representing 4% of the global population, the United States has the 5th highest number of intentional homicides in the world. Peripartum people represent a unique and vulnerable subset of homicide victims. This study aims to understand the risk factors for peripartum homicide. STUDY DESIGN: We used data from the 2018-2020 National Violent Death Reporting System to compare homicide rates of peripartum and non-peripartum people capable of becoming pregnant (12-50 years of age). Peripartum was defined as currently pregnant or within one year postpartum. We additionally compared state-level peripartum homicide rates between states categorized as restrictive, neutral, or protective of abortion. Pearson's chi-squared and Wilcoxon rank-sum tests were used.
