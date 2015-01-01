|
Citation
|
Miyamoto S, Shipe S, Delwiche J, Richardson C, Veerhusen K, Bittner C. J. Correct. Health Care 2024; 30(1): 49-55.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, National Commission on Correctional Health Care (USA), Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38335312
|
Abstract
|
Sexual violence within prisons is a complex issue. The Prison Rape Elimination Act identifies standards to guide the provision of care to meet the medical and forensic needs of individuals who experience sexual assault (SA) while incarcerated. The standards include access to care by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) whenever possible. Telehealth is one solution to ensure expert SANE access. This brief report addresses the pre-examination concerns/worries and immediate post-examination perceptions and experiences of six individuals who experienced SA while incarcerated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
incarceration; PREA; SANE; sexual assault; telehealth