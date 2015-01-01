Abstract

Sexual violence within prisons is a complex issue. The Prison Rape Elimination Act identifies standards to guide the provision of care to meet the medical and forensic needs of individuals who experience sexual assault (SA) while incarcerated. The standards include access to care by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) whenever possible. Telehealth is one solution to ensure expert SANE access. This brief report addresses the pre-examination concerns/worries and immediate post-examination perceptions and experiences of six individuals who experienced SA while incarcerated.



FINDINGS show resolution of pre-examination worries, high satisfaction with care, high telehealth acceptability rates, and universal endorsement that examinations should occur outside of correctional facilities. Although not generalizable, this report provides preliminary insight into care in an understudied population with unique health care needs.

Language: en