SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Miyamoto S, Shipe S, Delwiche J, Richardson C, Veerhusen K, Bittner C. J. Correct. Health Care 2024; 30(1): 49-55.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, National Commission on Correctional Health Care (USA), Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1089/jchc.23.03.0015

PMID

38335312

Abstract

Sexual violence within prisons is a complex issue. The Prison Rape Elimination Act identifies standards to guide the provision of care to meet the medical and forensic needs of individuals who experience sexual assault (SA) while incarcerated. The standards include access to care by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) whenever possible. Telehealth is one solution to ensure expert SANE access. This brief report addresses the pre-examination concerns/worries and immediate post-examination perceptions and experiences of six individuals who experienced SA while incarcerated.

FINDINGS show resolution of pre-examination worries, high satisfaction with care, high telehealth acceptability rates, and universal endorsement that examinations should occur outside of correctional facilities. Although not generalizable, this report provides preliminary insight into care in an understudied population with unique health care needs.


Language: en

Keywords

incarceration; PREA; SANE; sexual assault; telehealth

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print