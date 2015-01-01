SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wilson K, Freckelton I. J. Law Med. 2023; 30(3): 641-672.

(Copyright © 2023, Thompson - LBC Information Services)

unavailable

38332600

The Public Mental Health Framework argues that law and policy are important in preventing mental ill-health and promoting wellbeing. Therefore, the 2022 decision of the Australian High Court in Kozarov v Victoria (Kozarov), in which a lawyer from the Office of Public Prosecutions (OPP) who worked in the Specialist Sex Offences Unit successfully claimed damages for vicarious trauma, has significant implications for the legal profession and those who are employed in emotionally demanding work. This article provides commentary on the Kozarov decision, within the context of other Australian case law including subsequent cases. It explores the significance of Kozarov and post-Kozarov authority for the development of (1) the law in "work stress" cases; (2) employers in the wake of the decision, including the OPP; and (3) the Public Mental Health Framework in relation to work stress and sexual violence as social determinants of health and mental health.


employers' obligations; occupational health and safety; overwork; psychiatric injury; Public Mental Health Framework; safe work environment; social determinants of health; social determinants of mental health; tort law; vicarious trauma; work stress

