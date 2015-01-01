Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study sought to examine the association between psychosocial work factors and road traffic crashes (RTCs), and test the differences in psychosocial work factors between minibus and long-bus drivers.



METHODS: This cross-sectional survey employed a convenient sampling method to collect data from 7315 long-distance minibus and long-bus drivers who operate between the Ghanaian cities, Accra and Tema and other parts of the country. The drivers answered a job content questionnaire, psychosocial safety climate scale (PSC-12), work-family conflict scale, and demographic questions on age, education, driving hours, and RTC history.



RESULTS: The correlational analysis showed a significant association between psychosocial work factors and RTCs for the previous 2 years. Hierarchical multiple linear regression found that supervisor support, skill discretion, decision autonomy, psychological demands, PSC, and work-family conflict significantly contributed to explaining RTC rates among the drivers. Also, significant differences were found between minibus and long-bus drivers in driving hours, occurrence of near misses, RTCs, and all psychosocial work factors explored in this study except work-family conflict.



CONCLUSIONS: Psychosocial work factors directly predict RTCs among minibus and long-bus drivers. Policymakers, driver unions, and owners and managers of bus transport businesses should prioritize integrating occupational health and safety into road transport activities. Furthermore, managers and bus owners should use bottom-up communication, provide access to support services and work-family balance initiatives, flexible work schedules, and a supportive work environment to improve road safety.

Language: en