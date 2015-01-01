CONTACT US: Contact info
Misra M, Sinha N, Pathare S, Gill N, Javed A. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38330983
At its 23rd World Congress in September 2023, the World Psychiatric Association (WPA) adopted a position statement resolving that individuals with mental illness or intellectual and developmental disabilities (together, hereafter referred to as mental disabilities) should not be subjected to the death penalty or be executed.
