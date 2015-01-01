SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Slade M, Rennick-Egglestone S, Todowede O. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S2215-0366(24)00008-7

38335986

Citizen science is an approach to knowledge production through public engagement in scientific research activities, whereby citizens actively contribute to science either with their intellectual effort, surrounding knowledge, or their tools and resources. 1 The European Citizen Science Association identified ten defining principles, including having a genuine scientific outcome and citizens participating in multiple stages of the scientific process. Citizen science is well established in fields such as ecology, where it has enabled large-scale, continent-wide studies. 2 Citizen science improves public understanding of science, and hence increases public engagement in the scientific process. ...


