Abstract

During 2020-2022, 11.3% of children and adolescents aged 5-17 years had ever received a diagnosis of ADHD. The percentage of children and adolescents who had ever received a diagnosis of ADHD increased with decreasing level of urbanization from 9.4% among those living in large central metropolitan areas to 13.9% among those living in nonmetropolitan areas. A similar pattern was seen among children aged 5-11 years (6.9% in large central metropolitan areas compared with 10.8% in nonmetropolitan areas) and children and adolescents aged 12-17 years (12.1% to 17.1%). Children and adolescents aged 12-17 years were more likely than were children aged 5-11 years to receive an ADHD diagnosis across all levels of urbanicity.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2020-2022. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis.htm



Abbreviations: ADD = attention-deficit disorder; ADHD = attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.



* With 95% CIs indicated by error bars.



† Based on an affirmative response to the survey question, "Has a doctor or health professional ever told you that [child] had attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD or attention-deficit disorder or ADD?"



§ Urbanization level is based on county of residence using the National Center for Health Statistics Urban-Rural Classification Scheme for Counties. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/series/sr_02/sr02_166.pdf



¶ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.

Language: en