Citation
Elgaddal N, Reuben C. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2024; 73(5): e116.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
DOI
PMID
38329910
Abstract
During 2020-2022, 11.3% of children and adolescents aged 5-17 years had ever received a diagnosis of ADHD. The percentage of children and adolescents who had ever received a diagnosis of ADHD increased with decreasing level of urbanization from 9.4% among those living in large central metropolitan areas to 13.9% among those living in nonmetropolitan areas. A similar pattern was seen among children aged 5-11 years (6.9% in large central metropolitan areas compared with 10.8% in nonmetropolitan areas) and children and adolescents aged 12-17 years (12.1% to 17.1%). Children and adolescents aged 12-17 years were more likely than were children aged 5-11 years to receive an ADHD diagnosis across all levels of urbanicity.
