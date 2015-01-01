Abstract

INTRODUCTION/AIMS: A spectrum of peripheral nerve injuries is associated with gunshot wounds (GSWs). Due to Wallerian degeneration, distal nerve lesions may go undetected on electrodiagnostic (EDX) testing. In patients with GSW undergoing high-resolution ultrasound (HRUS) for evaluation of neurological deficits, we have observed distal nerve morphological changes, but these have not been systematically studied. The aim of this study was to characterize changes on HRUS in nerves at and distal to gunshot injuries and to identify the frequency with which these changes occur.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was performed on patients referred for HRUS with peripheral nerve injuries from GSW. The primary injured nerve(s) were assessed along with distal segments of the same nerve and those of adjacent nerves.



FINDINGS were also compared to EDX studies.



RESULTS: Twenty-two of the 28 nerves injured proximally by GSW were evaluated distally and of these, 68% showed abnormal ultrasound findings, including enlarged cross sectional area (59%), fascicular enlargement (50%), and decreased nerve echogenicity (59%). In 17 patients, adjacent nerves were evaluated and 8 of the patients (47%) showed abnormalities in at least one distal adjacent nerve, including enlarged cross sectional area (41%), fascicular enlargement (41%), and decreased nerve echogenicity (35%).



DISCUSSION: This study demonstrated morphological changes at the site of the GSW but also in distal nerve segments including nerve enlargement, fascicular enlargement, and changes in nerve echogenicity. The complementary use of HRUS with EDX was highlighted in evaluation of GSW victims to assess the extent of peripheral nerve injury.

