Citation
Fagan P, Geiger CD, Chenji G, Preston DC. Muscle Nerve 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38328978
Abstract
INTRODUCTION/AIMS: A spectrum of peripheral nerve injuries is associated with gunshot wounds (GSWs). Due to Wallerian degeneration, distal nerve lesions may go undetected on electrodiagnostic (EDX) testing. In patients with GSW undergoing high-resolution ultrasound (HRUS) for evaluation of neurological deficits, we have observed distal nerve morphological changes, but these have not been systematically studied. The aim of this study was to characterize changes on HRUS in nerves at and distal to gunshot injuries and to identify the frequency with which these changes occur.
Language: en
Keywords
electrodiagnostic; electromyography; gunshot; neuromuscular; ultrasound