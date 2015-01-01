Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We explored the epidemiological characteristics of suicide attempts and identified suicide trends and associated factors.



METHODS: This retrospective, cross-sectional, observational, and single-center study included consecutive 412 patients who were admitted to Emergency Department for follow-up and treatment after a suicide attempt between June 2019 and June 2022. We assessed patient demographics, suicidal behavior, previous suicide attempts, psychiatric disorders, drug use, visits to the psychiatry clinic within the past 6 months, the persistence of suicidal ideation, and clinical outcomes.



RESULTS: The study population consisted of 259 females (62.86%) and 153 males (37.14%), with a mean age of 29.50±11.51 (range: 13-72) years. Females attempted suicide more often than males, but suicide completion was more common in males. Overall, 79.37% (n=327) of the suicide attempters were aged <40 years and most were 20-29 years old (n=147, 35.68%). Non-fatal suicide attempts were more common in single, unemployed, and poorly educated individuals, but this was not the case for suicide completers. However, there was no significant difference in marital status, education, and occupation among suicide completers. Drug poisoning was the major form of suicide attempt (n=345, 83.74%). Mental disorders, family or relationship conflicts, and separation from a partner were common causes of suicidal ideation. Patient numbers were particularly high in the autumn (i.e., September), and at night.



CONCLUSION: Females, young adults, singletons, the unemployed, and individuals with psychiatric disorders and low education levels are more likely to attempt suicide, particularly during hours when they are likely to be alone.

