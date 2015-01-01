Abstract

BACKGROUND: Both simulation and tabletop exercises are used in disaster training, but the efficacy of one approach versus the other is lacking.



PURPOSE: This pilot study explored the satisfaction, confidence, and perception of effectiveness among nursing students regarding 2 disaster preparedness training methods: simulation and tabletop exercises.



METHODS: A comparative quasi-experimental design assessed the effectiveness of 2 simulation experiences. Validated effectiveness and confidence survey tools were completed by 126 self-selected senior prelicensure baccalaureate nursing students after the completion of simulation experiences.



RESULTS: Tabletop exercises may be more effective to build confidence and understand pathophysiology. Full-scale simulations may be more effective in facilitating participant expression of feelings and providing a constructive evaluation of the simulation.



CONCLUSIONS: Variability among facilitators may have impacted the results of this pilot project. Further research is needed to enhance understanding of the effectiveness of tabletop and full-scale simulations for disaster preparedness in nursing education.

