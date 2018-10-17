|
Citation
Grant C, Plebon-Huff S, Perwaiz S, Abramovici H, Bélanger RE. Paediatr. Child Health (1996) 2024; 29(1): 3-4.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Canadian Paediatric Society, Publisher Pulsus Group)
DOI
PMID
38332980
PMCID
Abstract
Stories of accidental poisonings in children involving cannabis have been widely shared and reported since the legalization of cannabis for non-medical purposes in Canada on October 17, 2018, from exposure involving Halloween candy (2) to accidentally eating a homemade brownie left out on the counter by a family member (1). These stories help to illustrate an increased trend in both emergency department visits and hospitalizations related to unintentional exposures to cannabis among children and youth that existed pre-legalization but that has continued to increase significantly post-legalization (3,4). While administrative health data allows for an approximate determination of incidence or prevalence of cannabis poisonings in children and youth, there remain several key knowledge gaps regarding clinical presentation, diagnosis, and treatment of cannabis poisonings in children as well as information related to cannabis source, form, and dose.
Language: en
Keywords
Cannabis; Paediatrics; Poisoning