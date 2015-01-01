Abstract

Windblown sand hazards seriously threaten the safe operation of highways in desert areas. Reasonable risk assessment can provide the basis for windblown sand hazards prevention and risk reduction. To facilitate the formulation of better windblown sand hazards prevention and reduction strategies, a new windblown sand hazards risk assessment model along the highways was proposed, in which seven evaluation indicators were selected from danger of the hazard-causing factors, vulnerability of the hazard-forming environment, and the vulnerability of the hazard-bearing body. The model was established based on the combination weighting method of game theory, and the risk map was generated based on the GIS platform. Finally, the model was applied to the windblown sand hazards risk assessment along the Wuhai-Maqin Highway. The result showed that the risk of the windblown sand hazards along the Wuhai-Maqin Highway is mainly medium, low, and very low. High and very high risk windblown sand hazards sections account for only 33% of the total length of the highway. The high and very high risk highway sections of the windblown sand hazards are mainly distributed in the hinterland of shifting dunes area and near the horizontal curve with a small radius in the flat sandy land area. By comparing with the real information of windblown sand hazards along the highway, correlation was up to 85.93%, which verified the accuracy of the model. The model can be applied to windblown sand hazards risk assessment along the highways.

Language: en