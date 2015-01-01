|
Citation
|
Heldring S, Jirwe M, Wihlborg J, Berg L, Lindström V. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38328887
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: First responders' training and learning regarding how to handle a mass-casualty incident (MCI) is traditionally based on reading and/or training through computer-based scenarios, or sometimes through live simulations with actors. First responders should practice in realistic environments to narrow the theory-practice gap, and the possibility of repeating the training is important for learning. High-fidelity virtual reality (VR) is a promising tool to use for realistic and repeatable simulation training, but it needs to be further evaluated. The aim of this literature review was to provide a comprehensive description of the use of high-fidelity VR for MCI training by first responders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
disaster medicine; Emergency Medical Services; high-fidelity simulation; mass-casualty incident; review; simulation training; situated cognition theory; virtual reality