Abstract

Little is known about how neighborhood economic characteristics relate to risk of depression and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in the context of multiple disasters. We sampled 88 super neighborhoods in Houston, Texas and surveyed 872 residents who were living in Houston during Hurricane Harvey and COVID-19 and lived in the same residence since Hurricane Harvey, about their demographics and symptoms of depression and PTSD. Using data from the American Community Survey, we estimated neighborhood-level unemployment, median income, and income inequality (i.e., Gini coefficient). We investigated whether these underlying neighborhood socioeconomic factors were associated with the mental health consequences of mass traumatic events. We examined associations between neighborhood-level constructs and individual-level depression and PTSD, using multilevel linear models. Partially adjusted multilevel models showed that lower neighborhood median income was associated with higher symptom scores of PTSD, while greater neighborhood income inequality was associated with higher symptom scores of depression and PTSD. However, fully adjusted models showed that these associations are better accounted for by event-specific stressors and traumas. These findings suggest that in the context of multiple large scale traumatic events, neighborhood socioeconomic context may structure individual-level exposure to stressful and traumatic events.

Language: en