Citation
Fusco NV, Holt MK, Merrin GJ, Green JG. Sch. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38330319
Abstract
Bias-based harassment in U.S. schools is an increasingly significant concern for students' well-being. Although research on bullying broadly defined has indicated that the ways in which youth are involved in bullying (i.e., as bullies, victims, and bully-victims) are differentially associated with functioning, this study adds to extant research by exploring whether similar patterns emerge for bias-based harassment. A nationally representative sample of 639 adolescents, ages 13-17, completed online surveys in 2021 that included measures of bias-based harassment, anxiety, depression, substance use, and school social support.
