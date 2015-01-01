Abstract

Telematics data, primarily collected from on-board vehicle devices (OBDs), has been utilised in this study to generate a thorough understanding of driving behaviour. The urban case study area is the large metropolitan region of the West Midlands, UK, but the approach is generalizable and translatable to other global urban regions. The new approach of GeoSpatial and Temporal Mapping of Urban Mobility (GeoSTMUM) is used to convert telematics data into driving metrics, including the relative time the vehicle fleet spends idling, cruising, accelerating, and decelerating. The telematics data is also used to parameterize driving volatility and aggressiveness, which are key factors within road safety, which is a global issue. Two approaches to defining aggressive driving are applied and assessed, they are vehicle jerk (the second derivative of vehicle speed), and the profile of speed versus acceleration/deceleration. The telematics-based approach has a very high spatial resolution (15-150 m) and temporal resolution (2 h), which can be used to develop more accurate driving cycles. The approach allows for the determination of road segments with the highest potential for aggressive driving and highlights where additional safety measures could beneficially be adopted.



RESULTS highlight the strong correlation between vehicle road occupancy and aggressive driving.

