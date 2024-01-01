Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Insomnia is a common sleep disorder, often associated with some mental disorders or mental health concerns, especially when accompanied by depression or anxiety, but very limited research has been reported in China. The purpose of this study was to investigate the prevalence of insomnia and associations with depression, anxiety in Chinese adults.



METHODS: We conducted this large-sample cross-sectional study (51774 adults) in Guangdong province from October to December 2022. We used multistage stratified equal-volume random sampling under a complex sampling design to select the sample and standardized structured questionnaires to collect the necessary information. Descriptive analysis and logistic regression model were used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: The weighted prevalence of insomnia was 24.8 %. Insomnia was significantly associated with depression (OR:11.29, 95 %CI: 9.58-13.29), and anxiety (OR:10.98, 95 %CI: 8.78-13.72). Risk factors as being associated with insomnia were female, higher years of education, suffering from chronic diseases, previous drinking and current drinking, while protective factors were living in a rural area, married or cohabited, divorce or separation and being older. Risk factors as being associated with depression in the insomnia group included 10-16 years of education and suffering from chronic diseases, while protective factors were being older, married or cohabited, and normal BMI. Risk factors associated with anxiety in the insomnia group included 7-12 years of education and suffering from chronic diseases, while protective factors were being older, married or cohabited, and having a normal BMI.



CONCLUSIONS: Insomnia is associated with the development of depression and anxiety. Women and unhealthy lifestyle were at high risk for insomnia, had chronic diseases is an important factor, and insomnia with depression or anxiety.

