|
Citation
|
Sanchez-Carro Y, de la Torre-Luque A, Díaz-Marsá M, Aguayo-Estremera R, Andreo-Jover J, Ayad-Ahmed W, Bobes J, Bobes-Bascaran T, Bravo-Ortiz MF, Canal-Rivero M, Cebrià AI, Crespo-Facorro B, Elices M, Fernandez-Rodrigues V, López-Peña P, Grande I, Palao-Tarrero, Pemau A, Roberto N, Ruiz-Veguilla M. Span. J. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Sociedad Española de Psiquiatría y Salud Mental (SEPSM),, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38331321
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide constitutes a major health concern worldwide, being a significant contributor of death, globally. The diagnosis of a mental disorder has been extensively linked to the varying forms of suicidal ideation and behavior. The aim of our study was to identify the varying diagnostic profiles in a sample of suicide attempters.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Impulsivity; Mental disorders; Suicidal Ideation; Suicide attempt