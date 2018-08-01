Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Adaptable community-based approaches for assessment and delivery of suicide prevention interventions for men experiencing suicidal crisis are needed. The lay your cards on the table (LYCT) component of the James' Place Model is a novel therapeutic approach comprised of four sets of card variables that correspond with suicidal risk factors. This study investigated the LYCT in predicting suicidal distress among men.



METHODS: Cross-sectional data of 511 men aged 18-69 years (M = 34.59 years; SD = 12.30) collected between 1st August 2018 and 29th July 2021 were assessed to predict suicidal distress measured using the CORE Clinical Outcome Measures (CORE-OM).



RESULTS: From four categories comprising the LYCT, correlational analyses demonstrated that 20 associations emerged as statistically significant (r's = 0.12-0.19). When these were included in regression analyses, effect sizes explained 2%-5% variance in CORE-OM outcomes (R(2) ).



CONCLUSION: Use of LYCT is supported for engaging men in the assessment of suicide risk factors and to inform tailoring of intervention delivery to suit the individual needs of men experiencing suicidal crisis.

