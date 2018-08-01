|
Citation
|
Hanlon CA, Saini P, Boland J, McIlroy D, Poole H, Chopra J. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38334160
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Adaptable community-based approaches for assessment and delivery of suicide prevention interventions for men experiencing suicidal crisis are needed. The lay your cards on the table (LYCT) component of the James' Place Model is a novel therapeutic approach comprised of four sets of card variables that correspond with suicidal risk factors. This study investigated the LYCT in predicting suicidal distress among men.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
community-based; coproduction; men; suicide; suicide prevention