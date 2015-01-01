SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pérez-Sales P. Torture 2023; 33(3): 3-17.

(Copyright © 2023, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims)

10.7146/torture.v33i3.141912

38334018

The paper develops initial reflections on the possibility of resilience in torture survivors and how resilience would be defined in that case, who would be resilient and whether it is possible to learn to be resilient. The second part suggests a comprehensive list of individual and collective resilience mechanisms relevant during and after the experience of torture.


