Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This paper presents a deep analysis of the impact of the Russian occupation on the activities of Berdyansk State Pedagogical University in Ukraine. This reflection sheds light on numerous challenges faced by the university community under occupation due to the the Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, particularly emphasizing human rights violations and academic freedom.



METHODS: Utilizing a mixed-method approach, this study employs document analysis, online surveys, and semi-structured interviews.



RESULTS: The findings reveal a profound impact of war and occupation on academic and physical freedom. We share the experiences of staff and students during life under occupation, which are filled with fear of violent actions by the occupiers. Berdyansk State Pedagogical University had to adapt to changing conditions, transitioning to a digital educational platform and decentralizing its structure while concurrently fulfilling its third mission: social service and support of the university community and Berdyansk local community.



DISCUSSION: Our research-reflective piece calls for intervention and further research toward developing effective strategies to protect the rights of staff and students of higher educational institutions in conditions of war and occupation.



CONCLUSIONS provide a critical view of the catastrophic consequences for academic communities and science if timely measures are not taken.

Language: en