Abstract

The term voice hearing (VH) refers to the experience of hearing voices in the absence of corresponding external stimuli and is considered a hallucinatory experience. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fifth edition (DSM-5; American Psychiatric Association [APA], 2013), hallucinations are perception-like experiences that occur without an external stimulus. They are vivid and clear, with the full force and impact of normal perceptions, and not under voluntary control. Specifically, auditory hallucinations involve the perception of sound, most frequently of voices (i.e., auditory verbal hallucinations- AVHs) but sometimes of clicks or other noises, that are not restricted to the period of awakening or the onset of sleep. AVHs are usually experienced as voices, whether familiar or unfamiliar, that are perceived as distinct from the individual's own thoughts.

