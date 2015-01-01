|
Citation
|
D Javakhishvili J. Torture 2023; 33(3): 94-108.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38334023
|
Abstract
|
This article introduces a new concept, that of "substitutive trauma," which refers to the utilisation of unprocessed collective traumatic experiences by political leadership to create shared feelings of victimhood and vengeful at-titudes within a population, protecting them onto new target/object. The analysis explores how a substitutive trauma-based psycho-po-litical dynamic culminated in February 2022 in Russia's war against Ukraine. The article argues that the community of traumatic stress professionals, studying and understanding macro-societal processes can contribute to reducing and ameliorating such destructive psycho-political developments.
Language: en