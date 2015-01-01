SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

D Javakhishvili J. Torture 2023; 33(3): 94-108.

(Copyright © 2023, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims)

10.7146/torture.v33i3.141714

38334023

This article introduces a new concept, that of "substitutive trauma," which refers to the utilisation of unprocessed collective traumatic experiences by political leadership to create shared feelings of victimhood and vengeful at-titudes within a population, protecting them onto new target/object. The analysis explores how a substitutive trauma-based psycho-po-litical dynamic culminated in February 2022 in Russia's war against Ukraine. The article argues that the community of traumatic stress professionals, studying and understanding macro-societal processes can contribute to reducing and ameliorating such destructive psycho-political developments.


