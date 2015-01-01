SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pérez-Sales P. Torture 2023; 33(3): 120-122.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims)

DOI

10.7146/torture.v33i3.141578

PMID

38334026

Abstract

Torture and Torturous Violence by Victoria Canning, Associate Professor of Criminology at the University of Bristol, is an essay that extends the process of reflection the author began in 2016. On that occasion, she developed the concept of Sexually Torturous Violence (Canning, 2016).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print