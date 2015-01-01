Abstract

The added threat from the COVID-19 pandemic created a complex dilemma for households that were also facing evacuation decisions during natural disasters. This paper characterized household concerns and evacuation preferences in the context of both hurricanes and pandemic risks. We conducted a survey of 504 households across 119 different zip code areas in Puerto Rico impacted by Hurricane Maria (2017). The households were asked to make a choice between staying isolated at home or evacuating with or without isolation in the event of a future hurricane threat during a pandemic. Our findings revealed that households, in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, expressed greater concern about the risks associated with a pandemic compared to those related to hurricanes, and that there was a risk-risk trade-off when making the critical evacuation decision. In addition to hurricane-related concerns, past evacuation experiences, and the consideration of evacuation costs, we found that evacuation preferences were heterogeneous across age, gender, and ethnic groups, and were also driven by perceptions of infection risks and attitudes towards social distancing. Our research aimed to provide valuable insights to help develop effective responses and preparations for coastal hurricanes that consider the complexities of multiple hazards and health risks.

Language: en