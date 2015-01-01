SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li W, Seike M, Fujiwara A, Chikaraishi M. Safety Sci. 2024; 171: e106394.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2023.106394

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study investigated the relationship between emotion and evacuation behavior in smoke for future modeling of irrational behavior by conducting experiments using a model-scale smoke-filled tunnel. Furthermore, the causal relationship between emotions and walking behavior was investigated through structural equation modeling. The results show that emotions influence slow walking behavior. The increase in heart rate due to the walking exercise was smaller than that caused by emotions. Moreover, the heart rate change degree with emotion corresponded to Proulx's proposal order, from low-stress to anxiety.


Language: en

Keywords

Emotion; Evacuation; Physiological signal; Smoke; Structural equation modeling; Tunnel

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print