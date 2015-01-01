Abstract

This study investigated the relationship between emotion and evacuation behavior in smoke for future modeling of irrational behavior by conducting experiments using a model-scale smoke-filled tunnel. Furthermore, the causal relationship between emotions and walking behavior was investigated through structural equation modeling. The results show that emotions influence slow walking behavior. The increase in heart rate due to the walking exercise was smaller than that caused by emotions. Moreover, the heart rate change degree with emotion corresponded to Proulx's proposal order, from low-stress to anxiety.

