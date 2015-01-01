Abstract

Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) teaching within engineering is complex due to its multidisciplinary and the difficulty of reproducing its definitions in the classroom dynamically and attractively. An alternative to overcome these problems is using active learning strategies since they assist in developing knowledge and different competencies from a different perspective than traditional ones. Therefore, this study aims to investigate the Active Learning strategies used to teach OHS in engineering, showing their main characteristics and advantages. A Systematic Literature Review was performed with the help of the PRISMA protocol based on three research questions. Sixty-two articles were selected for analysis, covering quantitative and qualitative analyses. The main findings observed in this study were the three Active Learning strategies currently utilized (Problem-based Learning, Project-based Learning, and Gamification) and the different advantages, disadvantages, and skills developed. The results also indicate various advantages of these approaches. Finally, the other OHS subjects were related to each strategy, enabling professionals in this field to obtain theoretical support and be incentivized to apply active learning to improve students' engagement and learning performance relating OHS. Concerning the practice, it was possible to observe several limitations involving the university, such as the infrastructure for training and the incentive for the teacher to use active learning, for example, workload and excessive administrative demands, and for the student, such as lack of commitment and resistance to change.

Language: en