Abstract

Recent behaviour-based approaches to workplace safety have articulated the need to operationalise psychosocial safety behaviour (PSB) as a unique construct within the safety behaviour literature. Research has yet to operationalise PSB according to context-specific psychosocial hazards, nor to identify the individual, interpersonal and systemic enablers and barriers to PSB performance. The present study addresses this gap by identifying the day-to-day psychosocial safety-focused actions and perceptions of psychosocial hazards within a cohort of road policing officers. Semi-structured interviews were conducted in a sample of frontline officers, supervisors, and peer support officers to operationalise context-specific psychosocial safety behaviours. Officer attitudes, control and normative beliefs associated with psychosocial safety behaviour domains were examined according to Ajzen's (1991) Theory of Planned Behaviour. While examples of both compliance and participatory safety behaviours were cited across all work roles, PSB enactment was more likely characterised as participatory and interpersonally driven in nature. Participant responses consistently referenced the intergenerational effects of PSB role modelling and positive supervisor attitudes towards mental health on PSB awareness and enactment. Positive attitudes towards mental health, perceptions of behavioural control and trust in leadership were nominated as salient factors influencing PSB enactment. The findings of our study extend the existing nomological network of PSB by considering the influences of socio- cognitive and workplace systems influences on psychosocial safety enactment.

Language: en