Abstract

Pedestrian safety on inclined walking facilities merits greater attention than that on level surfaces. Crowd accidents and domino effects are more likely to occur on slope walkways, especially at high crowd densities, as in the tragic case of the 2022 Itaewon Halloween crowd crush in South Korea. However, experimental investigations of the pedestrian dynamics on slopes with varying inclinations are scarce. In this study, a controlled experiment involving 48 participants was conducted to investigate the differences in pedestrian movement characteristics during level, uphill, and downhill slope walking. A wide range of slope inclinations was considered, namely 0°, 3°, 7°, 12°, 17°, and 22°. The results demonstrated that walking speeds uphill are lower than those on flat terrains, and uphill speeds decrease with increasing inclination. In contrast, increased slope inclinations do not always correspond to reduced downhill speeds. Notably, at inclinations of 3° and 7°, the downhill speed exceeds that of level walking, suggesting that a mild downhill slope can facilitate faster movement. Compared with downhill walking, pedestrians exhibit more lateral motion and significantly lower speeds (p < 0.01) when walking uphill at the same inclination. However, the average flow rate during downhill walking is lower than those observed on flat ground and uphill terrain. This difference may be attributable to the lower pedestrian density during downhill walking to reduce the likelihood of falling. These findings can enhance the understanding of pedestrian dynamics on ramps and have significant implications for the design of safer inclined walking facilities and prevention of potential disasters on such walkways.

Language: en