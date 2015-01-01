SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Asikainen I, Kannisto H, Ansio H, Koskela I, Puro V. Safety Sci. 2024; 172: e106408.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2023.106408

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this paper, work safety in the process industry is approached as a collaborative group accomplishment. It presents the methodological approach and findings of the 'Teaming Up for Safety!' research project, in which an ethnographic observation method called 'shadowing' was used to research group phenomena in relation to work safety. The potential of shadowing in examining safety-related team phenomena, especially situational awareness (SA), is discussed. Ethnographic research methods' potential to deepen understanding of safety-related group phenomena and to help safety research focus on work- and safety-as-done is examined. The results detail the aspects onto which process industry teams focus SA and the means of establishing it and point out the relevance of SA in process industry work. The results show how establishing and maintaining SA is central in accomplishing the goals of operative production and maintenance tasks safely.


Language: en

Keywords

Group-factors; Safety; Situational Awareness; Work-as-done

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print