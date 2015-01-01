Abstract

As a prominent organizational issue, there was limited evidence in the literature regarding the relationship between organizational strategy, workplace health, safety, and wellbeing, and performance measurements that demonstrate a measurable impact on organizational performances. Based on this gap in the literature, the purpose of the study was to examine business practices, health, safety, and wellbeing practices, and measurement systems to inform the development of a health, safety, and wellbeing strategy and employee engagement framework in order to add strategic value to businesses beyond standard practice. An exploratory mixed methods study, consisting of eight semi structured interviews and ninety-five survey responses from a cross section of private and public sectors leaders and health, safety, and wellbeing and human capital professionals was undertaken. Thematic analyses and exploratory factor analyses revealed a seven-factor health, safety, and wellbeing strategy framework that integrates key concepts, resilience engineering, wellbeing, health and safety management, employee engagement, risk management, and corporate governance. The final strategy framework provides empirical evidence supporting a suitable framework for businesses to improve individual and organizational performance.

Language: en