SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Halliday B, van der Laan L, Raineri A. Safety (Basel) 2024; 10(1): e18.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/safety10010018

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

As a prominent organizational issue, there was limited evidence in the literature regarding the relationship between organizational strategy, workplace health, safety, and wellbeing, and performance measurements that demonstrate a measurable impact on organizational performances. Based on this gap in the literature, the purpose of the study was to examine business practices, health, safety, and wellbeing practices, and measurement systems to inform the development of a health, safety, and wellbeing strategy and employee engagement framework in order to add strategic value to businesses beyond standard practice. An exploratory mixed methods study, consisting of eight semi structured interviews and ninety-five survey responses from a cross section of private and public sectors leaders and health, safety, and wellbeing and human capital professionals was undertaken. Thematic analyses and exploratory factor analyses revealed a seven-factor health, safety, and wellbeing strategy framework that integrates key concepts, resilience engineering, wellbeing, health and safety management, employee engagement, risk management, and corporate governance. The final strategy framework provides empirical evidence supporting a suitable framework for businesses to improve individual and organizational performance.


Language: en

Keywords

engagement; resilience; strategy; wellbeing; work health and safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print