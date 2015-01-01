Abstract

Forward collision warning (FCW) systems have been widely used in trucks to alert drivers of potential road situations so they can reduce the risk of crashes. Research on FCW use shows, however, that there are differences in drivers' responses to FCW alerts under different scenarios. Existing FCW algorithms do not take differences in driver response behavior into account, with the consequence that the algorithms' minimum safe distance assessments that trigger the warnings are not always appropriate for every driver or situation. To reduce false alarms, this study analyzed truck driver behavior in response to FCW warnings, and k-means clustering was adopted to classify driver response behavior into three categories: Response Before Warning (RBW), Response After Warning (RAW), and No Response (NR).



RESULTS showed that RBW clusters tend to occur at long following distances (>19 m), and drivers applied braking before the warning. In RAW clusters, deceleration after warning is significantly more forceful than before warning. NR clusters occur at short distances, and deceleration fluctuates only slightly. To optimize the FCW algorithm, the warning distance was divided into reaction distance and braking distance. The linear support vector machine was used to fit the driver reaction distance. The long short-term memory method was used to predict braking distance based on each of the three response scenarios: R(2) was 0.896 for RAW scenarios, 0.927 for RBW scenarios, and 0.980 for NR scenarios. Verification results show that the optimized truck FCW algorithm improved safety by 1 % to 5.1 %; accuracy reached 97.92 %, and the false alarm rate was 1.73 %.

