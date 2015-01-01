|
Citation
Bao Y, Wang X. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 198: e107450.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38340471
Abstract
Forward collision warning (FCW) systems have been widely used in trucks to alert drivers of potential road situations so they can reduce the risk of crashes. Research on FCW use shows, however, that there are differences in drivers' responses to FCW alerts under different scenarios. Existing FCW algorithms do not take differences in driver response behavior into account, with the consequence that the algorithms' minimum safe distance assessments that trigger the warnings are not always appropriate for every driver or situation. To reduce false alarms, this study analyzed truck driver behavior in response to FCW warnings, and k-means clustering was adopted to classify driver response behavior into three categories: Response Before Warning (RBW), Response After Warning (RAW), and No Response (NR).
Language: en
Keywords
Active safety system data; Algorithm optimization; Long short-term memory; Response behavior; Truck forward collision warning